Bhubaneswar: Even as Covid-19 has dramatically changed the lifestyle of people in the last few months, on this World Cities Day, October 31, experts think it is pertinent to reflect on and understand what changes our lives have undergone and how to go forward from now.

Orissa POST spoke to some city-based experts about how they see the changes in the city lifestyle. Health expert Prof. Dr. Viyatprajna Acharya said, “If you think one fine morning the Covid-19 pandemic will end bringing back normalcy then you are pretty mistaken. The way it gradually made ways into our lives, it would vanish but the new normal will see permanent changes.”

Movies would be watched from the cool comfort of our drawing rooms. No more running for tuitions after school, online teaching has opened new avenues. Some permanent sanitation measures are going to stay longer than required. Social customs like marriage, thread ceremony, house-warming ceremony will have less congregation and social wastage will be minimised. Even funeral ceremonies will be less cumbersome – instead of 12 days, people will observe it for 2-3 days. Digitisation is going to take centre stage in most of the fields.

Urban planner Piyush Ranjan Rout said, “During this pandemic, most of the work is happening using online tools, within time schedule, and without physical meetings. Nowadays, it’s much better to participate in virtual meets rather than physical ones.”

Environment scientist Jaya Krushna Panigrahi said that cities of the world are now confronted with diverse challenges as these are undergoing rapid horizontal as well as vertical expansion and 56 per cent world population inhabiting in urban areas currently is going to reach 68 per cent by 2050, as per an estimate by United Nations. “In such a scenario, the livability of cities will be guided by pollution-free, lush greenery environment along with contemporary facilities they offer,” Panigrahi added.

Environment expert Shweta Agrawal said, “People have realised the real importance/necessity of family, community, emotions and environment.”

Social activist Naba Kishore Pujari said, “City people should respect and care for the labourers, daily wagers, construction workers and migrants who have contributed in making these cities beautiful or modern that we are witnessing.”

Arindam Ganguly, OP