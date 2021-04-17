Bhubaneswar: Odia film ‘adieu Godard’ has made it to the 43rd Moscow International Film Festival. The film’s world premiere will be held at this festival scheduled to be held in Moscow from April 22 to 29.

The film is about how an old man in an Indian village makes it possible to organise a film festival of Godard’s films in his village. Jean Luc Godard is known as one of the world’s greatest filmmakers.

While Choudhury Bikash Das is in the lead role, other actors and actress featuring in the movie include Sudhasri Madhusmita, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Abhishek Giri, Choudhury Jaya Prakash Das, Swastik Choudhury, Shankar Basu Mallick, Swetapadma Satpathy, Banikanta Mishra, Mahua Maharana, Sumit Panda and Sandip Bal.

The one hour and 30-minute long movie has been produced under the banner Swastik Arthouse, Les Films De La Haute-Vallee and Filmstop Entertainment. ‘Khyanikaa’ and ‘Capital Eye’ fame young director Amartya Bhattacharya is the director, writer, cinematographer and editor of the film. While Swastik Choudhury is the producer of the film, Sidharth Goutam, Nachiketa Swain, and Ashutosh Patnaik are its assistant directors.

The music of the movie has been composed by Kisaloy Roy and lyrics by Amartya Bhattacharya. Rupam Islam has rendered his voice.

Notably, Amartya was awarded the Silver Lotus for the Best Cinematography in non-fiction film at the 63rd National Film Awards by the President. He received the award for his fantasy documentary ‘Benaras – The Unexplored Attachments’.

PNN