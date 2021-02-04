Mumbai: Actors Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh were involved in another Twitter spat Wednesday. The Queen star criticised the singer-actor’s special song dedication to pop star Rihanna for her support to farmers’ protest. The Punjabi artiste then told Kangana Ranaut to ‘not bore him’.

The pair was involved in an ugly fight on Twitter in December. Then Diljit had taken Knagana to task for misidentifying an elderly woman protestor as Bilkis Bano. She attracted international attention for her participation in the anti-CAA protests.

The fresh round of war of words between the Diljit and the belligerent Bollywood star started over Rihanna’s post on Tuesday. “Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest,” the 32-year-old singer wrote. She shared a CNN news article with her 100 million followers on Twitter.

After Rihanna lent her support to farmers, an impressed Diljit decided to release his latest track. He dedicated it to the international star for her gesture. The 2.16 minute-long Punjabi number draws its title, ‘RIRI’ (Rihanna), from the Grammy-winning artiste’s nickname.

Kangana was among the first Indian celebrities to slam Rihanna for her post. She labelled the protesting farmers as ‘terrorists’ and the pop star ‘a fool’. She mocked Diljit in a tweet, claiming that he had been planning to dedicate the song for a while.

“He also needs to earn a rupee or two. Since when have you been planning all this? It takes at least a month to release a song, and libru (liberal) want us to believe, it’s all organic. Ha ha,” Kangana wrote on Diljit’s post.

The Punjabi star took the bait and replied. “Two rupees, don’t tell me my job. I can make a song in just half an hour. I can make one for you in two minutes but I don’t feel like doing it,” Diljit said. “Why do you have to speak everywhere. Please go away and don’t bore me,” he added in chaste Punjabi.

To this, Kangana declared that being a ‘patriot’ is her only job as she called Diljit a ‘Khalistani’.

“Your words don’t make any sense. Who are you to say you won’t let me do (my work)? Go away. No one is talking about you,” Diljit replied.

Not one to back out from a fight, Kangana said Diljit was part of the ‘Canada gang’, whose motive is to divide India.

“Your Canada gang won’t be able to do anything. Khalistan will only be there inside your brains. We won’t let our country get divided into pieces. Do as many riots or strikes you can,” Kangana said.

The country doesn’t belong to anyone, was Diljit’s prompt reply.

“This is not just your country. What has happened to you? Who told you this? The country belongs to everyone. India is ours as well. You go away and don’t bore me,” Diljit said.

Kangana challenged Diljit to confirm that he is not a ‘Khalistani’ and doesn’t support the movement. “Tell me you are not a Khalistani. Please say you condemn fringe groups such as Khalistanis participating in protests. If you say this I will apologise and consider you a true patriot,” she said.

In his reply, Diljit referenced the violence during farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day. He said that the government must take action against those who have done wrong.

“You and I will not decide that. You just stretch everything and it doesn’t end. Go away. You bore me a lot,” he said. “She wants me to fight with her the entire day. We are also Indians you are not the only Indian. You get happy by answering to your own questions. I don’t require a certificate from you,” added Diljit.

Diljit then ended the argument, saying that Kangana enjoys playing tweet for tweet game. “We have 100 things to do. Anyway, you don’t make any sense…,” his last tweet to Kangana read.