Washington: The global number of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 4.1 million mark, while the death toll stood at 285,971, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

AS of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases increased to 4,175,284, the latest update by the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases at 1,347,388.

This was followed by Spain (227,436), the UK (224,332), Russia (221,344), Italy (219,814), France (177,547), Germany (172,576), Brazil (169,143), Turkey (139,771) and Iran (109,286).

Of the total 285,971 global COVID-19 deaths, the US leads the world tally with 80,397 fatalities, according to the CSSE.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (32,141), Italy (30,739), Spain (26,744), France (26,646) and Brazil (11,625).