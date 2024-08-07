Jajpur: Odisha government’s ambitious suji-halwa premix programme, for mental and physical development among the children, under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) ran into a controversy after worms were found in some packets in Jajpur district recently.

The scheme, launched 10 years ago, is meant for children in the age group of six months to three years. However, fingers were pointed at the hygiene standards of the food after family members of a beneficiary allegedly found worms crawling inside a packet at Prathamakhanda village under Rasulpur block of the district, recently.

Reports said that the packaged suji-halwa premix had been prepared by Sri Sri Rameswar women self-help group in the village. A social outfit in the village, United Forum, drew the attention of the district Collector towards the issue Monday. The forum alleged in its complaint that worms were found crawling inside the packet within two weeks of its manufacturing.

Earlier, similar allegations were made against a women self-help group at Alipur village under Bari block in the district. The district social welfare officer (DSWO) had then launched a probe, but later nothing came out.

Nevertheless, the discovery of worms from the children’s food item has raised serious question marks on the implementation of the scheme.

Meanwhile, the district Collector has assured to conduct a probe and take necessary action in this regard.

Earlier, the scheme ran into another controversy after anomalies were found in the contents in violation of the prescribed standards. The suji–halwa premix packet should be ideally 1,500g. The content is prepared by mixing 760g of suji, 260g chickpea flour (besan), 400g sugar and 80g oil. However, the suji-halwa premix from Chitrakul Dalit Sahi in Damodarpur village under Rasulpur block was found to have only 50g sugar, while the oil content was nil. Moreover, the packet weighed 1,200g which was 300g less than the prescribed weight of a packet.

As per the instruction, the halwa is prepared by emptying the required quantity of premix in boiled water or milk. Additionally, there is no need to put additional oil or sugar in the halwa. Children are advised to consume 60g of the halwa per day. However, when consumed, the halwa was found lacking in taste due to the absence of sugar, gram flour and oil.

The office bearers of the forum have alleged that the fraud has happened due to the alleged nexus of the CDPO with the women self-help groups supplying the packets.

The forum has demanded that an investigation should unravel how the worm-infested sujihalwa premix packets were distributed among children and why it did not undergo quality check before distribution. It has also demanded a probe into and bonafides of the supplying agency, apart from stringent action against the government officials, and the persons, involved in the irregularity.

