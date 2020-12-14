New Delhi: Wriddhiman Saha’s far superior glovework may be given preference over Rishabh Pant’s blazing blade in India’s opening day/night Test against Australia. The will start at the Adelaide Oval from Thursday. The choice between Wriddhiman Saha and Pant has been one of the most hotly debated topics going into the game. No doubt, the 36-year-old Saha is a better keeper, but Pant leaves him far behind as a batsman.

The Indian team management has kept its cards close to its chest with Hanuma Vihari terming it a ‘healthy competition’. Vihari said that it augurs well for the side.

There is a school of thought that Saha’s superior glovework and safe batting should be valued more now. Coach Ravi Shastri, captain Virat Kohli, assistant coaches Vikram Rathour, Bharat Arun and travelling selector Harvinder Singh will be assessing both Pant and Saha’s performance based on their individual contributions in match situations.

Saha’s 54 came when India could have lost the game. He bailed the team out while facing a top-quality attack. The score read 143 for nine and the team could have lost to Australia A. However, Saha guided a young Kartik Tyagi, scored his runs and saved the game. He faced the likes of James Pattinson, Michael Neser and Cameron Green. The three were very close to international standards.

Compared to that, Pant came after India had already taken control of the pink ball dress rehearsal. He faced leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and part-timer Nick Maddinson. All the hard work was done by Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari. Then Pant joined the proceedings.

In fact, the home team bowlers had given up the fight midway through his innings. It invited the wrath of former Australian skipper Allan Border. He termed the bowling an ‘absolute disgrace’ while wearing an Australia A jersey.

Saha averages 30 plus in 37 Tests with 1,238 runs and three hundreds in his kitty. Besides, he has 103 dismissals behind the stumps, including 92 catches and 11 stumpings.

Still, even if Saha goes on to play the first Test, it wouldn’t mean that Pant would be out of equation. The Bengal stumper would need to perform decently with the bat to keep his younger competitor out of the first XI.