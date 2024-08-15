Bhubaneswar: The students from inaugural batch of Facility Technology Vertical Transportation (Lift & Escalator Technology) programme at World Skill Centre (WSC) recently achieved a 100 per cent placement rate by bagging jobs in various national and international companies through campus recruitment drive. Students from the World Skill Center (WSC) in Bhubaneswar have consistently demonstrated exceptional placement success, securing roles with national and international organisations through campus recruitment drives.

Among the job recipients, a total of 81 graduates including 15 girls and 66 boys got jobs at leading multinational companies-Johnson Lifts Private Ltd and Schindler Holding Ltd. The achievers thanked the state government and WSC for their support in getting the jobs. Rajesh Kumar Sethi, a student from Keonjhar, said, “I joined WSC course to become a skilled lift technician. I’m thrilled to have secured a job at Johnson Lifts Private Ltd. My family and I are overjoyed with this achievement.” Padmabati Hansdah, another trainee, said,“I never imagined becoming an elevator technician, but training in Vertical Transportation has made my dream come true. With access to international-standard equipment, I’ve gained expertise in the field and learnt the nuances of working in a corporate environment.” Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) CEO Rashmita Panda congratulated the successful students and wished them success in their careers. The WSC, which operates under the OSDA and Skill Development and Technical Education Department, offers seven specialised courses under its ‘School of Engineering’ and ‘School of Services’ departments.

Notably, WSC introduced a special 1-year ‘Vertical Transportation’ course to impart training on modern infrastructure that relies heavily on lifts, escalators and travelators, driving the need for skilled technicians to install, maintain, and repair these essential systems.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP