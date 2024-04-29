Bhubaneswar: After completing a six-month paid internship programme in Singapore, 24 students from World Skill Center (WSC) returned to the state Sunday. Following their arrival at the Bhubaneswar International Airport from a direct flight from Singapore, students were received by WSC officials. Under WSC’s ‘Student Internship Programme’, 2022- 23 batch students from the ‘School of Engineering’ and ‘School of Services’ departments, had gone to Singapore last October to get global work exposure. The elated students shared their experience of working in a global set-up and acquiring knowledge on the application of new technologies. A student of Mechanical and Electrical Services, Sonalika Sethy, shared her joy, stating, “With my first salary from Goodwood Park Hotel, I purchased a new phone. My father, a farmer, has toiled tirelessly to support our family. Being able to contribute financially is my greatest achievement, and I am grateful to World Skill Center for this opportunity.” “My aspiration of pursuing an internship in a foreign city like Singapore has been fulfilled, thanks to World Skill Center. Within six months of paid internship at YTL PowerSeraya, I gained valuable insights into modern technology,” said Ajaya Mangraj, a student of Mechatronics. WSC at Mancheswar industrial area in Bhubaneswar is the country’s premier skill development institution as it imparts global-standard skill training to the youth of Odisha, an official said.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP