St. Petersburg (United States): Though there were no major events on the WTA Tour last week, the women’s rankings still saw a shakeup with ranking points from last year’s Adelaide 500 event dropped as it was held 12 months ago.

Iga Swiatek, who had collected 470 rankings points for winning the title at Adelaide in 2021, lost them all and thus saw her rankings drop from No.4 to No.8 in the latest rankings released by the WTA.

With Swiatek dropping out of the Top 5, Spain’s Paula Badosa made her Top-5 debut this week, at No.5. After winning the title in Sydney in the second week of the 2022 season, Badosa went on to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open, making the jump from No.9 (the week of Jan. 10) to No.5 this week, the report said.

Additionally, one week after making her Top 10 debut, American Danielle Collins dipped to No.11, elevating Ons Jabeur back into the Top 10.

Last year in Adelaide, Collins advanced to the quarterfinals, where she earned 100 points with wins against Zheng Saisai in the opening round followed by a win against top seed and wildcard Ashleigh Barty in the second round. Collins lost to Swiatek in the quarter-finals, a report on WTA Tour’s website said Monday.

Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz moved up one spot to a career-high No.50 and makes her Top 50 debut this week. Since making her Top 100 debut in August last year, Parrizas Diaz made her Grand Slam main-draw debut at the 2021 US Open, won a WTA 125 title at Columbus, Ohio, reached the quarterfinals at a WTA 250 event in Melbourne in the first week of the 2022 season and reached the third round at the Australian Open.

Badosa and Parrizas Diaz join Garbiñe Muguruza (No.6) and Sara Sorribes Tormo (No.32), giving Spain four women in the Top 50 for the first time in nearly 12 years (since the week of June 21, 2010).