Agra: Nothing can beat Yami Gautam’s simple look and sweet smile as she walks with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur inside Central Jail here, to promote her film Dasvi. She walks through the rough patches with a little bit of difficulty because of her heels. However, there is nothing that can shadow her zeal and enthusiasm. Yami Gautam at every moment seems excited to talk about her role of a strict police officer who is daring and bold. She also talks about how the movie succeeds in giving a strong message.

Dasvi is a film that revolves around Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary, essayed by Abhishek Bachchan. He decides to give his 10th class exams inside the jail. Yami, who received a lot of positive response for her role of a school teacher, ‘Naina Jaiswal’ in A Thursday, finds Dasvi a perfect film to work in.

“I really like Dasvi’s script. It’s always the story first, as Abhishek said, very rightly. Then of course, what is your character and how pivotal it is for the story and how wholesome it is. There is an arc to every character from the beginning till end,” Yami said.

“Every character has its journey in the film and how it syncs with the storyline. All these things are very important and is this giving me an opportunity to do something which I haven’t done before? Yes it is and that too in a very beautiful way,” Yami added.

Yami visited Central Jail March 29 for the promotion of her movie Dasvi. She came along with Abhishek, Nimrat, director Tushar Jalota and producer Sandeep Leyzell.

Yami said that this movie connects with the audience through its message. It focuses on the importance of education. When a chief minister who is a school dropout decides to clear 10th exams, it shows that there is no age to be educated and it is a must irrespective of your position in the society.

“It was fun shooting for this movie. We all knew how much education is important but this was an impressive way to tell it. The aim is to see that the maximum number of people understand your message. And this is what makes Dasvi different as through it’s backdrop as jail and character, it gives a strong message,” Yami stated.

The actress also commented on the challenges while playing the bold and strict Haryanvi police officer ‘Jyoti Deswal’. “The main challenge was to get the Hayryanvi diction right. It was not easy. From taking classes, I did everything to speak the dialogues in a right way. It should not look like you are overdoing something. The character should be realistic and connect with the audience not in just one part but with everyone. And I tried for the same. Also, Abhishek helped me a lot at every point,” Yami said.

Yami shares that Dasvi is one of her most exciting projects. The main reason for that is the shooting happening inside the prison.

“The most memorable thing for us was to shoot for the first time in the prison. When I was told about the shooting location there was so much apprehension and a number of questions came to mind. In fact we were not sure that shooting will for sure happen in the jail. We were thinking may be shoot will be done on the sets,” Yami informed.

Yami goes on revealing the dilemma before the filming started inside the prison. “As an actor you always look for set or shooting site where you can work in a calm atmosphere and there is no distraction. Even if we are shooting on the busy street we want to give our best and that comes with focus and concentration. So, there was a fear whether we will get the same inside the jail. But we did,” Yami stated.

Yami is in awe with the acting skills and hard work done by Abhishek for his role. “Abhishek is so kind that he has all the good words to say about me and Nimrat. But he worked so hard on his character that I have no words. I cannot imagine and I was surprised myself when I saw his first look. And the way he carried off the character of ‘Gangaram’, I just cannot imagine anybody pulling it off the way he did. He just had fun with the character,” Yami heaped praise on the junior Bachchan.

Yami also recalled some sweet moments with Abhishek and Nimrat on the sets. “There was a sequence when I remember Abhishek was doing everything possible in his mind to have my eyeline clear. You know Nimrat and me just share one scene but it was also all fun and we were just enjoying and laughing. So, these small moments makes entire shooting experience memorable and special,” Yami stated.

Dasvi is scheduled to premiere on Netflix and JioCinema, April 7.