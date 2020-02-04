Potchefstroom (South Africa): India hammered Pakistan by 10 wickets to enter the Under-19 World Cup final here Sunday. The ‘Boys in Blue’ after bowling out Pakistan for only 172 in 43.1 overs scored 176 without loss to enter the summit clash round.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (105 n o, 113b, 8×4, 4×6) and Divyaansh Saxena (59 n o, 99b, 6×4) put on a brilliant unbeaten opening stand of 176 runs to book India’s place in the final. It was dominant show put by them and the Pakistani bowlers had no answer to the two.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 172 in 43.1 overs (Rohail Nazir 62, Haider Ali 56, Sushant Mishra 3/28, Kartik Tyagi 2/32, Ravi Bishnoi 2/46) lost to India 176 for no loss (Yashasvi Jaiswal 105 n o, Divyaansh Saxena 59 n o) by 10 wickets.

