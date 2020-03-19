New Delhi: As banking services resuming fully at Yes Bank, administrator Prashant Kumar once again assured Thursday depositors about the safety of their money and said there is ample liquidity with the bank. Kumar is the MD and CEO designate of the reconstructed Yes Bank.

The banking services resumed at 6.00pm March 18, 2020, and customers were able to get full services by visiting the branches from March 19, 2020. “The bank has ample liquidity and there is no need to depend on external sources,” Kumar said in a statement.

Bank branches will open one hour earlier at 8.30am from March 19 to 21, 2020, so as to serve the customers better. The bank has also extended banking hours across branches for its senior citizen customers, from March 19 to March 27, 2020 – 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

“Yes Bank has taken adequate measures to restore banking services and ensured that the branches and ATMs have adequate supply of cash. However, there is no need to need for customers to rush for withdrawals and there is absolutely no issue on the liquidity front,” Kumar said.

Rajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI) said that the state-run lender will not sell even a single share of the 49 per cent stake it has picked up in Yes Bank before the three-year lock-in period. As part of the credible and sustainable reconstruction plan, an eight-member consortium led by SBI has collectively invested more than Rs 10,000 crore in Yes Bank.

Kumar, a former SBI official, also said that the moratorium on the lender has been lifted in 13 days because of support from the government, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other financial institutions.

PTI