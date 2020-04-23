Bhubaneswar: Yet another COVID-19 patient has recovered from the deadly viral infection and has been discharged, informed Health and Family Welfare Department in a tweet Thursday. With this, total of 33 patients have recovered in the state so far.

“Happy to share that one more COVID-19 positive case from Bhubaneswar has recovered and is being discharged. With this the total recoveries of the State stand at 33,” the tweet read.

Worth mentioning, two individuals had recovered from COVID-19 in the capital city Wednesday. Bhubaneswar has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in Odisha with 46 positive cases so far. There are 23 active cases in the city as on date while 22 have been cured. And Odisha’s number of active cases now stands at 49.

PNN