Los Angeles: John Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono has marked the 39th anniversary of the Beatles legend death by revealing she still feels ‘hollow’ and misses him daily.

Lennon was shot outside the couple’s Dakota Building apartment in New York December 8, 1980, and Ono says she and his sons still struggle with the untimely death of their beloved husband and father, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“After 39 years, Sean, Julian and I still miss him. The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience,” she wrote on Twitter.

She went on to call on American politicians to change US gun laws, adding: “Every day, 100 Americans are shot and killed with guns. We are turning this beautiful country into a War Zone. Together, let’s bring back America, the green land of peace.”

She also shared a statistic that said over 1,400,000 people have been killed by guns in America since Lennon’s death.

IANS