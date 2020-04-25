New Delhi: Sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak and the same goes for cricket. And just like Kapil Dev, former India star Yuvraj Singh believes that cricket shouldn’t be on the mind right now and the game should be played only once things return to normalcy.

“My personal opinion is that first we need to defend our countries, the world from coronavirus,” Yuvraj said at ‘The Doosra’ podcast on BBC.

“It needs to be completely eradicated or come down 90-95 per cent because if it keeps on increasing the players will be afraid to come out to the path, go to the field, go to the dressing rooms or changing rooms.”

Yuvi said that players are already under pressure to perform and to have health scare around while playing would make matters worse.

“Already as a player, when you are representing you country, club ,you are under a lot of pressure. You don’t want the fear of coronavirus around you while playing.

“Like when you are putting on your gloves, you are sweating.. you are batting and you want to eat a banana but some other guy is holding the banana and you ‘I think I don’t want to eat that banana’.

“You don’t want those questions in your head while playing. You need to concentrate on the ball etc. That’s my opinion. The world can feel free to discuss on that,” he pointed.

IANS