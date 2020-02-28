Green tea is very beneficial for health. It reduces cholesterol and reduces the risk of many diseases starting from heart attack to stroke. These things have been proved in research of Harvard Medical College. But whether you should drink green tea before going to bed at night or not, many people are curious about it.

Should you drink green tea before going to bed?

If you do not want to spoil your sleep then forget green tea before going to bed at night. You should know that green tea contains three times more caffeine than a cup of coffee which can kick you awake.

Nutritionists say that green at night tea can make you lose sleep. You should not take green tea more than twice a day.

They further said that people suffering from kidney stones should not consume it more than twice a day.

Green tea contains polyphenols which reduces the risk of cancer and also aids in weight loss, as it has metabolic enhancing properties.

Green tea also contains ingredients that relieve depression. The anti-oxidants present in green tea provide relief to the body and reduce stress. It contains the amino acid Theanine which boosts your dopamine and controls your mood swings.