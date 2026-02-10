Jajpur: A young couple was found dead in their house in Jajpur district, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened in Gadamadhupur-Kukudakhalei village in the Jenapur police station area, they said.

The deceased were identified as George Malik (27) and his wife Jharana Malik (24), they added.

The family members of the couple had gone to attend a religious programme Monday night. When they returned home, they heard the cries of the couple’s two-year-old son, police said.

They broke into the room, which was bolted from the inside, and found the bodies of George and his wife hanging from the ceiling.

Police said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation started.

“Family feud is suspected to have led to the tragic incident. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths,” Jenapur police station’s inspector-in-charge Nirupama Jena said.