Muniguda: A sarpanch was allegedly thrashed by a group of young men in Bhairabagada village under Muniguda block of Rayagada district Thursday after he warned a bunch of youngsters against playing cricket amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Acting on the report lodged by sarpanch Digamber Sikka police arrested the young men Friday.

According to a source, Digambar was returning from panchayat office at around 11 am Thursday when he saw a group of 25 boys playing cricket at a field in Bhairabagada area.

Digambar advised them to go back to their homes and abide by the lockdown norms. The young men, however, ignored him and continued playing. The sarpanch, meanwhile, warned that he would inform the cops if they continued to play.

Agitated over the warning, the group attacked the sarpanch leaving him injured.

The victim later went to Muniguda police station in the afternoon and reported the matter. Cops have so far detained 25 men in this connection and are interrogating them.