Balasore: On the occasion of Independence Day, over a hundred students from 10 schools and two colleges in Balasore, Odisha, came together to participate in an inter-school and college-level competition focused on environmental protection and mangrove conservation.

The event, organised by Soro Upendra Nath College in collaboration with the Eco Walk Movement and ROSIA organisation, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of mangrove forests in countering tsunamis, storms, and coastal erosion, as well as in protecting marine biodiversity.

Students participated in events such as drawing, quizzes, and debates, showcasing their talent and enthusiasm for environmental protection.

Winners were awarded trophies and certificates, and all participants pledged to spread awareness and take action for mangrove protection.

The event featured key guests, including environmentalist Jalendra Mahalik, founder of ROSIA & EcoWalk, who has established a vast climate network across six coastal districts. The Eco Walk campaign has successfully raised awareness and built collaborations in over 22 blocks, 120+ panchayats, 50+ schools, and connected 1.5 lakh+ individuals.

