Rourkela: A forest guard sustained critical burn injuries while attempting to control a wildfire near Birida under the Kuanrmunda Forest Range, Monday morning.

The official, identified as Samara Oram, suffered over 75 per cent burns and is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital’s critical care unit. His condition is reported to be serious.

According to sources, Oram was part of a four-member team actively engaged in dousing the forest fire using extinguishers and blowers, in an effort to prevent the blaze from spreading deeper into the dense forested area.

However, in a tragic turn of events, a sudden gust of wind reversed the fire’s direction, overpowering the team’s equipment and engulfing Oram in flames.

Forest department authorities were immediately informed, and senior officials rushed to the site. Oram was promptly evacuated and admitted to a private hospital in Rourkela as per emergency protocols.

Attempts to contact Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jasobant Sethi for comments were unsuccessful.

With the rise in summer temperatures following a brief respite, the frequency of forest fires across the district has surged.

