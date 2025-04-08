Cuttack: The results of the High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, commonly known as the Matriculation or Class-X board examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, are expected to be announced in the second week of May, BSE President Srikant Tarai confirmed Tuesday.

“The evaluation of answer copies began March 19 and proceeded without major issues,” Tarai said.

“However, due to overlapping examinations, the evaluation was paused for three days. While we had initially aimed to complete the process by March 30, it extended until April 3 or 4”, he informed.

Tarai said the board is aiming to declare the results by the second week of May to ensure students do not face delays in applying for higher education.

Grace marks in Science

Regarding the Science paper, the BSE has taken a decision in favour of students, Tarai said. “The Examination Committee has made a student-friendly decision, and there is no cause for concern,” he added.

Use of technology and preventive measures

Tarai noted that both technical and manual support are being utilised to finalise the results efficiently. “We implemented watermarking in the question papers, which helped ensure smooth conduct of exams,” he said. “With the help of AI and other monitoring mechanisms, we were able to prevent question paper leaks and related issues.”

How to access results?

More than 5.5 lakh students appeared for the Class-X examinations, which concluded last month. Evaluation of the answer sheets began soon after and is being conducted at multiple centres across the state under strict supervision.

Tarai assured that the Board is taking all necessary steps to ensure accurate and transparent results.

Once released, results will be available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, and can be accessed using students’ roll numbers.

The BSE has urged students and parents to remain calm and follow only official updates.

PNN