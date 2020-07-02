Kendrapara: Police have arrested a person from Rajnagar block under Kendrapara district for impregnating a mentally-challenged minor. The youth identified as 20-year-old Nitai Barik had been in a physical relationship with the girl since June 2019 and had promised to marry her. Personnel from the Talachua Marine Police Station arrested Nitai, Wednesday.

The mentally-challenged girl gave birth to a baby boy March 26, this year. However, after the baby was born, Nitai started avoiding the girl. Her parents waited for more than three months hoping that the relationship will be solemnized. When that did not happen, they lodged a complaint at the Talachua Marine Police Station.

In the complaint it has been said that Nitai, son of Parimal Barik of Sarakendrapur had visited the victim’s house in June. The girl’s parents were then away for work. Taking advantage of the situation, Nitai forced himself on the mentally-challenged girl. Before leaving, he threatened the girl he would kill her parents if she disclosed the matter to them.

The girl’s ordeal went on till her mother found out she was pregnant in February, this year. The girl then confessed the entire incident. The parents of the girl then confronted Nitai. He however, promised to marry the pregnant girl and told them to keep the entire incident a ‘secret’.

After the baby was born in March, the parents of the girl approached Nitai to finalise the marriage date. However, he kept on avoiding them on one pretext or the other. Finally with no solution in sight, the parents of the girl lodge a police complaint. Registering a case (No-50/2020) under several sections of IPC and POCSO Act, the police arrested the accused.

