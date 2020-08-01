Dhenkanal: Police arrested a person for inflicting physical and mental torture on a minor girl and in a way forcing her to die of suicide at a village under Bhapur outpost of Sadar police limits in Dhenkanal district Friday evening.

Dhenkanal SP Anupama James informed the reporters about the arrest at a press meet organised at Sadar police station. She also informed that Inspector General of Police (North-Central Range) Narasingha Bhol had suspended former outpost officer SI Prashant Padhiary on charges of dereliction of duty. ASI Padmanabha sahu had earlier been suspended on the same ground.

The accused has been identified as Subash Muiduli alias Suba (29).

After the death of the rape-survivor, her family members had lodged an FIR and following which Sadar police had registered a case under section 306 of IPC (Case No-290/20). In this connection, an unnatural death case (Case No-33/20) had earlier been registered.

Raids were conducted at six to seven places of his relatives in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Dhenkanal from Thursday night. Acting on a tip off that he was hiding in Bodhiabereni jungle, the police team gheraoed the jungle and arrested him.

Subash then confessed to his crime.

The SP also informed that the accused has another rape and murderous attack case (Case No-206/14) pending against him.

On the other hand, a team of Bharatiya Janata Party members led by district BJP president Naresh Chandra Mohapatra met the bereaved family Friday. The team demanded Rs20 lakh compensation to the family and stringent action against the police officers involved in the case.

PNN