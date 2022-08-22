Baripada: A youth was brutally assaulted and paraded for over two kilometre on road with tied hands over allegation of mobile phone theft by a kangaroo court in Raghunathpur area under Town police limits, Sunday. On being informed, police rescued the youth from the spot and brought him over to the police station. “A probe is underway and no case has been registered yet in the police station,” IIC Birendra Senapati said. The incident occurred when locals caught up a youth running away after allegedly stealing mobile phone. They ganged up and brutally assaulted him till blood oozed out from his mouth. Not to rest with that, they tied his hand with rope and paraded him for over two kilometre on road with onlookers shooting video of the act on mobile phones instead of rescuing him. Meanwhile, the youth has rejected the charges of theft while residents have demanded a probe into the case.