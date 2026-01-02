Bhubaneswar: A youth who sustained critical injuries following a group attack at Nayapalli area December 27, died Thursday while undergoing treatment at a hospital here. Two accused of the killing were also apprehended by the cops in this connection. The accused have been identified as Suman Naik (40) and a 17-year-old minor. According to police sources, the victim Jitun Das was attacked by five to six youths with sharp weapons December 27.

After the attack, the miscreants fled the spot, and Jitun was rushed to hospital for treatment. However, Jitun succumbed to his injuries Thursday. A case was registered at Nayapali police station, and two accused Suman and a minor, were apprehended by the police. However, the other accused involved in the murder is still on the run. According to police sources, the group clash broke out because of a suspected love triangle, which led to the crime. The police have initiated a manhunt to nab the other accused involved in the murder.