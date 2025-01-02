Parjang: A youth was brutally hacked to death by a co-villager over suspected past enmity at Basoi village under this police limits in Dhenkanal district on New Year’s Day Wednesday. The victim was identified as Rakesh Sethi and the accused as Saroj Biswal alias Maku, both residents of the same village. The incident occurred when Rakesh was walking to a poultry store to buy meat for New Year celebration when Saroj first attacked him from behind with a lathi. As he fell down, Saroj dragged him to a wooden pole of the village deity where offerings were given and hacked him to death.

Seething with revenge, Saroj again dragged the body of Rakesh chopped it into 50 pieces with an axe and strewed the body parts on the village road. He also tried to attack the victim’s wife Subhadra and his elder son when they tried to intervene. Noticing a furious Saroj, villagers could not gather the courage to come to the rescue of Rakesh and instead rushed into their houses and bolted their doors from inside. On being informed, SP Abhinav Sonkar, Parjang IIC Priyabrata Das and the scientific team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Police said that Saroj and Rakesh had a longstanding dispute over some issue and the former was planning to eliminate him. The accused will be arrested soon, the SP said. Parjang police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the horrific murder. After committing the crime, Saroj fled the village as police launched a manhunt to nab him. The scientific team collected blood samples and other vital evidence regarding the murder from the crime scene