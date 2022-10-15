Paradip: Odisha Police has arrested a person from Jagatsinghpur district for allegedly posting objectionable comments on Prophet Mohammad on the social media, police said Friday. Jai Prakash Mohanty (30) of Korania village under Naugaon police station, about 64km from the Odisha capital Bhubaneswar for allegedly posted comments assassinating the character of the Islamic prophet along with religious slurs on Facebook, the police said.

Members of the minority community of Jagatsinghpur district had lodged a written complaint with the superintendent of police against the person and staged a demonstration in front of the district headquarters. They demanded stringent action against the accused for his unsavoury comments against the Prophet.

“Evidence was found of controversial posts by Mohanty in Facebook slandering not only Prophet Mohammad but Gods of other religions too,” the police said. He was arrested Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Mohanty was been booked under IPC sections 153(A) (offence in any place of worship, assembly or religious ceremonies), 295(A) (insult or attempts to insult religion or the religious beliefs), 503 (criminal intimidation) and the IT Act, 2000, the police said.