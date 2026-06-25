Brahmapur: A 19-year-old youth was killed, and three women were injured in an explosion while firecrackers were being made at a house in Ganjam district Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at Singipur village under Patrapur police station. The deceased, identified as Akash Das, was allegedly preparing firecrackers using explosive substances when the blast took place, a police officer said.

Locals rushed the injured to Digapahandi hospital, where doctors declared Das dead. The three injured women, who are family members of the deceased, were later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here for treatment, he said. The exact reason for the preparation of the firecrackers was not immediately known. The explosion was so powerful that it blew off the asbestos roof of the house, he added. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.