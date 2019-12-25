Bhubaneswar: A Vishakhapatnam youth working in Mumbai has allegedly been duped by a small-time Odia actress. The actress has allegedly taken cash, gold jewellery and a laptop from victim Padmaraju Ravi Kumar on the pretext of marrying him. The victim has already filed a complaint in this regard. However, Commissionerate Police is yet to take any action.

Padmaraju informed that he first met the actress through a matrimony website in August 2018. The two then started talking over the phone. As the ‘bond’ grew, Padmaraju visited Bhubaneswar to meet the actress who is a native of Jajpur district. He also attended the muhurat of a film in which the actress worked.

“She asked me for Rs 2,00,000 prior to the launch of her movie. I obliged and transferred the amount online,” informed Padmaraju. He further alleged that he gifted her gold chain, jewellery and a laptop. However, he said that the actress is now avoiding him as he has been insisting on marriage.

The duped victim further stated that the actress has threatened her that she will file a ‘sexual harassment’ charge against him if he continues to pester her to return the money and other gifts that she has taken from him. Padmaraju then approached the Mumbai police who asked him to file a complaint with their counterparts in Odisha.

“I have already mailed my complaint to the Police Commissioner and to the DCP of Bhubaneswar. They have assured that action will be taken, but so far nothing has happened,” Padmaraju said.

The actress however, refuted the allegations levelled against her. “I do not know how somebody can make such false allegations,” she said.

PNN