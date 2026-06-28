Sundaragada: A 26-year-old man was brutally hacked to death allegedly for trying to intervene in a domestic dispute between a couple in Sundaragada district, police said Saturday. The incident occurred at Dehuripada in Mayabahal village under Jamuna panchayat of Talsara police limits.

The victim was identified as Hemant Naik of the village. Police arrested the accused Kandarpa Dehuri, registered a murder case (191/26) and launched an investigation. A sharp-edged weapon allegedly used in the crime has been seized.

According to police, villagers observed the annual Demula puja, a tribal ritual Friday, with Kandarpa serving as the village priest. After the rituals, an argument broke out between Kandarpa and his wife. Fearing for her safety, the woman ran to the nearby house of Hemanta Naik, 26, seeking refuge.

Kandarpa allegedly followed her to the house, where Heman ta, his brother and sister tried to calm the couple. During the altercation, Kandarpa allegedly tried to assault Hemanta’s sister, leading to a scuffle between the two men. Villagers later intervened and dispersed the crowd. Police said Kandarpa returned later that night, between 10:30 pm. and 11 pm and allegedly attacked Hemanta with a sharp-edged weapon while he was sitting alone outside his house. Profusely bleeding, Hemanta died on the spot.

On being informed, Sadar SDPO Nirmal Kumar Mohapatra, Talsara IIC Jashobanti Bag reached the spot and launched an investigation Saturday. The police and a forensic team also visited the scene, and the body was sent for post-mortem before being handed over to the family members.

Hemanta’s family was already grieving the death of his father Lalmani Naik last year. The tragedy has deepened their distress, with his sister’s wedding scheduled for July 6.