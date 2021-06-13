Nilagiri: A youth’s body was found hanging from a tree at Kusanpur village under Begunia gram panchayat in Balasore district Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Indrajit Singh (22). The family members alleged that he had been murdered.

According to a source, Indrajit had gone out of his house Saturday morning telling his family members that he was going for a picnic with his friends. However, he did not return at night.

Indrajit’s family members were informed Sunday morning that a body was hanging from a tree in the village. They rushed to the spot and identified it as that of Indrajit.

They immediately informed the police. Reaching the spot, the police brought down the body and sent it for postmortem.

Indrajit’s family members alleged it is a pre-planned murder. The miscreants hung the body after killing him to pass it off as a suicide case.

The police said the postmortem report will help solve the case. A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

