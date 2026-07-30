Bhubaneswar: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari Thursday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected and waterlogged areas in Jajpur, Bhadrak, Baleshwar and Keonjhar districts. During the visit, the minister reviewed the ground situation in the affected regions, as well as the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

The minister was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil.

Prior to the aerial survey, Suresh Pujari chaired a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan to assess the state’s rainfall and flood situation. District collectors from across Odisha and senior officials concerned participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the flood situation, rescue and relief measures, assistance being provided to people in waterlogged areas and other essential requirements. Officials discussed steps to ensure timely support and effective management of the flood-affected regions.