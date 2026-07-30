Chaibasa (Jharkhand): A high-level inter-state board meeting of senior police officers from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand was held Thursday through video-conferencing to deliberate on various issues, including Maoist and drug menace.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-level officers of the contiguous region of the three states attended the meeting, a police statement here said.

The officers discussed issues such as Maoist activities, drug peddling and cattle smuggling, it said.

They stressed the need for coordination and exchange of information about Maoist squads presently active in the bordering areas, and the strategy to be initiated for effective joint action against them.

Besides, the necessity of the effective exchange of information about active inter-state drug peddlers and cattle smugglers was discussed.

DIG of Jharkhand’s Kolhan division, Anudeep Kispota, DIG (Western Zone, Rourkela, Odisha) Brajesh Kumar Rai and DIG (Bankura Range, West Bengal) Abhisekh Modi took part in the meeting along with other officers, the statement said.