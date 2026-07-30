Tokyo: The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture has risen to 34, including cases still under investigation for links to the disaster, according to the prefectural disaster response headquarters.

At a disaster response headquarters meeting held Thursday afternoon, Kumamoto Prefecture Government officials announced that 34 people had died, including nine whose deaths are still being investigated to determine whether they were caused by the magnitude 7.1 tremor.

At a Nippon Paper factory in Yatsushiro City, where the earthquake caused a smokestack to collapse, rescue teams pulled 10 people from the site. Eight of them were confirmed dead, while two sustained injuries. Another person who had been missing was found in the rubble shortly after noon Thursday, though the individual’s condition has not yet been disclosed, Xinhua News Agency reported.

At Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima Town, where a large explosion occurred after the earthquake, 12 people have been rescued. Seven of them were confirmed dead, and five were injured. Police and firefighters are continuing search operations to determine whether anyone else remains trapped inside the building.

More than 9,400 people are currently staying at 406 evacuation shelters across the prefecture, officials said.

The earthquake has also left approximately 79,700 households without water. Local authorities said there is currently no timetable for restoring water service in any of the affected municipalities.

Meanwhile, around 19,000 households remained without electricity as of Thursday afternoon. According to Kyushu Electric Power, power is expected to be restored by Friday evening if repair work proceeds as planned.

On Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held the Second Extraordinary Disaster Countermeasures Headquarters Meeting for the Kumamoto earthquake. Kumamoto Prefecture Governor Kimura, as well as Deputy Minister Tsushima of the Cabinet Office, attended the meeting virtually.

Takaichi offered condolences to the victims and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families. She assured that the Japanese government is working swiftly to assess the damage caused by the earthquake, while relevant ministries and agencies are working to address initial responses.