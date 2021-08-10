Deogarh: In a shocking incident, a Hanuman coin turned fatal for a person in this district. Four people known as the person’s friend murdered him to get the Hanuman coin from his possession at Raital village under Deogarh police limits. Police arrested Tuesday all the four accused, Tuesday.

It should be stated here that in some parts of India the illegal selling of historical coins are flourishing. People dealing in the trade usually make substantial profits by selling these coins.

Addressing a presser here Tuesday at the Deogarh Model police station, SP Rajkishore Paikray revealed that Krushna Kisan, a resident of Titpirisingha, had a coin bearing the image of Lord Hanuman. His friends Chandalu Kisan, Surendra Majhi, Daitari Kisan and Pradip Majhi planned to get the coin from Krushna.

There was a meeting in the village on the night of August 4. After the meeting, the four took Krushna to catch fish at the nearby Raital village.

As Krushna did not return home, his family members searched for him and found his body under a transformer August 5.

On being informed, Deogarh police seized the body and sent the body for post-mortem. Police registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

As the body had multiple injuries, the SP suspected foul play in the case. The SP along with the Deogarh IIC intensified the investigation. They detained four people. On interrogation, they admitted to murdering the crime to obtain the Hanuman coin from Krushna.

Police seized weapons used in the crime, apart from an Australian coin from the house of an accused. The four were produced in court Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody.