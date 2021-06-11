San Francisco: Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube’s app for Android TV has surpassed 100 million installs.

According to Play Store, Youtube for Android TV now has over 100 million installs, an all-time high since its release in 2014.

The previous milestone, 50 million installs, was in May last year.

“While the timing is never 100 per cent in the Play Store, this is still some impressive growth for Google’s platform,” reports Android Police.

According to the company, it doesn’t come as a surprise.

The year 2020 was a huge year of growth for nearly every streaming platform, except Roku. Google even mentioned at its I/O developer conference that Android TV growth jumped by 80 per cent in the US.

Recently, Google mentioned that there are over 80 million monthly active Android TV devices.

The company is also widely rolling out support for playback speed controls on YouTube for Android TV.

The added support for playback speed controls lets users slow down or speed up a video based on their preferences.

This is a feature that’s long been available on the YouTube website and in mobile apps, but now it’s also available on TVs.

The option appears under the extended settings menu.

Once you have landed on it, though, you will have the option to adjust playback speed from 0.25x speed to 0.5x, 1.25x, 1.5x, and 2x speeds.