New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh extended his congratulatory wishes to tennis star Sania Mirza for reaching the Australian Open mixed doubles final in her last major.

Sania and partner Rohan Bopanna soared into the final of the Australian Open mixed doubles event Wednesday, beating reigning Wimbledon champions third seed American-British pair Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski in the semifinals.

The tournament organisers shared the video on Instagram, in which Sania and Bopanna can be seen celebrating the win with their little ones. In the video, Sania was hugging her son Izhaan while Bopanna picked up his daughter Tridha on the tennis court.

Commenting on the post, Yuvraj said: “Well done champ. See you on the other side.”

Sania is playing her last major as the six-time Grand Slam champion and earlier this month announced that she will retire from professional tennis at Dubai Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 event, which begins February 19.

She has six major titles in doubles discipline — three in women’s doubles and as many as in mixed doubles — with her maiden triumph coming in 2009 when she partnered Mahesh Bhupathi to clinch the Australian Open mixed doubles title.

The Indian duo will face the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in Saturday’s final.

IANS