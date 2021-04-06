Bhubaneswar: The Yuva Chetna Monday expressed unhappiness over the indifference of the Union government and the BJP leadership towards the ongoing farmers’ agitation in the country.

Briefed the media, national convener of the outfit Rohit Kumar Singh Monday said that at a time when farmers and labourers in the state are struggling, the BJP government at the Centre is least concerned about their issues.

“BJP has been trying to divide people on religious lines and retain power with the same ideology. The party which promised Rs 15 lakh and jobs for its citizens is now backtracking on its poll promises,” Singh said.

Singh said that the BJP government at the Centre has been misusing the government machinery to counter the opposition. He urged the farmers and the youths to come together under one umbrella to save the country. He also said that his outfit has been trying to save democracy and the Constitution.

On his one-day tour to the state, he said that his outfit has been trying to strengthen the base of the from booth level. He also urged the youths to come together for a collective approach to take the country to another height.