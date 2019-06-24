Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Monday served a show-cause notice on Puri MLA Jayanta Kumar Sarangi and placed two servitors under suspension for allegedly violating norms on Snana Purnima.

“Servitors Somnath Khuntia and Rajaram Khuntia had allegedly facilitated Puri MLA Jayanta Kumar Sarangi to reach the Snana Mandap on Snana Purnima in brazen violation of the norms laid down by the temple administration. The two servitors have been suspended and Sarangi has been asked to reply within a week,” said an official of SJTA.

Sources said the temple administration had prohibited presence of servitors, who don’t have any connection with the Snana Purnima rituals, on the Snana Mandap. Violating the norms, several non-concerned servitors had reached the Snana Mandap and touched the deities.

The action has been taken after due verification of CCTV footage of the event.

Meanwhile, Sarangi brushed aside the allegations, saying he did not touch the deities while having darshan.