Bhubaneswar: The IMD regional centre in Bhubaneswar Friday issued a Red Warning (be alert) for several districts of Odisha, warning people about heat wave to severe heat wave conditions till May 1.

The IMD predicted that the temperature would rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during the next two days and that no major changes in the prevailing heat wave conditions were likely.

Similarly, an Orange Warning has been issued for several other districts for the next couple of days.

The weather forecasting agency also forecast that severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over nine districts – Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nuapada, and Angul till 8.30 am of April 27.

From 8.30 am of April 27 to 8.30 am of April 28, Red Warning has been issued to districts such as Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nuapada and Angul.

The IMD has advised people to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours – between 11 am to 3 pm.

“Election rallies/ gatherings need to be judiciously monitored during peak hours of the day (11 am to 3 pm). Also, people going for rallies/ gatherings are advised to take necessary precautions to avoid prolonged exposure in high humid & temperature areas,” it said.

Meanwhile, Jharsuguda, at 43.8 degrees Celsius, recorded the maximum temperature in Odisha Thursday. The mercury remained above 43 degrees Celsius at Baripada, Talcher, Nuapada, and Boudh. Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum of 42.2 degrees Celsius.

IANS