Amethi (UP): Wasim, the main accused in the murder of a close aide of Amethi MP Smriti Irani was arrested Friday following an encounter with police here, officials said. He was arrested in Shalhapur area under the Jamo Police Station area Thursday night, Assistant Superintendent of Police Daya Ram said Friday. With this, all the five accused in the case have been arrested, he informed.

Wasim has suffered gunshot injuries and has been admitted to a community health centre, the ASP said, adding the Jamo Police Station in-charge also suffered minor injuries.

A case was registered against five people for killing Surendra.

Ramchandra, Dharmanath, Naseem and Golu were arrested earlier. Ramchandra is a member of the kshetra panchayat and also a local Congress leader, the police said.

Surendra, 50, a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm May 25. He was referred to a Lucknow hospital, but succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Irani herself had been one of the pall bearers and she had been present all through the cremation ceremony. She had also vowed that she would bring the culprits to book. It was because of her pressure that the UP police acted with amazing alacrity to nab the accused.

