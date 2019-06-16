Chhatrapur: The traffic police of Ganjam district are dealing strictly with offenders. Driving without helmet, rash driving and use of loud horns are an invitation to police if one goes by the ongoing campaign.

Both the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and police stations under the Ganjam and Berhampur police districts are checking vehicles at different spots. The vehicle drivers disobeying traffic rules are being fined by RTO officials and local police.

Apart from this, the local police are also forwarding the names of traffic violators to RTO for cancellation of their driving licences. Similarly, the RTO officials are also cancelling driving licences on the spot.

Ganjam RTO at Chhatrapur, Sanjaya Biswal, said, “We have already cancelled 905 driving licences of traffic rule disobeyers till the end of May this year. This year, we have cancelled the driving licences of 148 persons in January, 233 in February, 218 in March, 128 in April and 178 in May.”

“Out of the total 905 persons, 618 names of traffic rules violators had been forwarded to us by the various police stations under Ganjam and Berhampur police districts, for taking necessary action. Subsequently, their driving licences were cancelled. The remaining 287 were cancelled directly by us,” Biswal added.

It is also learnt from the RTO and police stations under the Ganjam and Berhampur police districts that Rs 39, 46,950 was collected as fine from 32,619 violators of road rules during checking, for not wearing helmet while driving.

Similarly, 468 four-wheeler drivers were fined for driving without wearing the seat belt. Till May-end this year, reportedly, 1,130 vehicles were checked for insurance documents and 181 were found to have no insurance. A fine amount of Rs 85,000 was collected from the drivers for not having valid insurance certificates.

