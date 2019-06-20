Los Angeles: ‘Avengers: Endgame’, which has made its way to the No. 2 spot among the global box office hits, will be re-released June 28 with additional post-credit surprises, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster was premiered in April and had one of the most incredible box office runs.

In an interview to Screen Rant, Feige revealed there would be a deleted scene, a tribute, and some “extra surprises” for fans in re-release.

“Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of marketing push with few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises,” he said.

The re-release comes just a few days before the premiere of ‘SpiderMan: Far From Home’, giving fans the opportunity to revisit ‘Avengers: Endgame’ before catching up with Peter Parker on his next solo adventure.

However. ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is still about $45 million away from matching the box office record set by ‘Avatar’, and re-release is likely to help it inch closer.

IANS