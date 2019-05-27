Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday invited Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi and leaders of major political parties from the country to the oath-taking ceremony of Naveen Patnaik as the regional party’s patriarch is all set to be sworn in as the CM of Odisha for the fifth time May 29.

Party spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb told media Monday that major national as well as regional parties and many other personalities from different walks of lives would be invited.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited. We have invited all parties ranging from national to regional for the oath-taking ceremony of our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. We have extended our invitation to the winning MPs and MLAs from across party lines,” he said. The BJD bagged 112 seats in the 146-member Assembly.

“A formal invitation has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office. Besides, leaders of political parties in the state and all elected MPs and MLAs have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony,” said Deb. The industrialists who had participated in the Make in Odisha Conclave have been extended the invitation too, he added.

The invitation to the Prime Minister assumes significance against the backdrop of the war of words between Modi and Patnaik while campaigning during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Deb said that not only politicians have been invited but self help groups, industrialists and members from different walks of lives would be invited.