Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) set up two enforcement squads Thursday comprising officials of the State Pollution Control Board, Commissionerate Police, Forest Department and BMC to enforce ban on plastic and polythene bags in the BMC area. Enforcement will start Friday.

The two enforcement squads will have the power to seize banned plastic/polythene material, impose fines, issue show cause notices and make announcements not to use plastic or polythene bags in the BMC area. Announcements were made by squads Thursday in many localities regarding the ban on plastic.

The squads will be assisted by two policemen during raids. The BMC, in an order Thursday, asked officials to extend all support to the squads for effective enforcement of the ban on polythene and plastic.

In connection with World Environment Day, the BMC is planning to scale up the planting of saplings to about 5,000 this year.

Every year, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) plants around 3,000 saplings in 67 wards. However, as Fani uprooted many trees in the city, the BMC is increasing the number of saplings to be planted to 5,000.