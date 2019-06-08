Puri: In an effort to ensure cleanliness in the Holy City here, the Municipal body of the city has asked people not to keep construction materials like sand and small stones on roads and streets.

The civic body has threatened to impose penalties on people who would keep construction materials on roads. Besides, it has asked the residents not to dump garbage on streets.

“We are giving priority to maintenance of cleanliness in the city ahead of the annual Rath Yatra. We have deployed a few loudspeaker mounted vehicles to create awareness on the issue,” said an official of the civic body.

In a related development, the municipal body has advised residents not to encroach upon drains in the city. It has announced the launch of a demolition drive to remove all encroachments on drains. “Encroachment on drains has been creating hurdles in the release of rainwater from city. Therefore, we have decided to initiate stern action against the encroachers,” said the official.

According to the official, the shopkeepers and traders of the city have been advised not to dump garbage on roads or the beach. The shopkeepers have been told to keep dustbins for safe disposal of garbage.

The civic body, meanwhile, announced that it would take strict action against shopkeepers and people who use polythene bags in violation of the state government order.

The state government has imposed a ban on the use of plastic and polythene bags in the Holy City since October 2. However, many shopkeepers are still using plastic bags in violation of the ban.

“We have formed three enforcement squads to ensure cleanliness in the city. Members of these squads would inspect various localities to discourage people from dumping garbage on roads and streets,” said Municipal executive officer Bijay Kumar Dash.