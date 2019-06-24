Shivaji Mohinta

There is a tale for every (shirt) collar that a corporate boss wears. It is often a reflection of one’s personality and behavioral characteristics. How to determine one’s managerial style from the neck? One’s preferences for a particular style of collars can throw up a fair idea about the dominant functional style and likings (or disliking) of your boss. Let us deconstruct 6 typical collar styles and its distinctive impact on the interpersonal behavior.

The Band Collar: This is a closed type of collar with one button at the front. This found its roots in China but gradually became popular all over. It indicates a status of one-upmanship, high confidence levels and energy. They exude sophistication and suaveness. The generally take a little time to open up with their peers. They prefer to voice their opinion freely among their coterie or their close associates. Once they are comfortable with the company of people they engage more freely. Generally, pointed questions at the initial stages of the conversation will help them to be at ease rather than elaborate or wide-ranging discussions. They love venturing into unknown areas and take risks. They are quite restless till they achieve their desired goals.

Key Characteristics: Dominant, seeks higher levels of obedience from his team members, assertive and prefers more written orders.

What they seek from their team members: Tangible results, quick and concrete action, loves numbers rather than stories, likes to see accomplishments and not reasons, seeks direct answers, does not like to hear a “No”, Always willing to accept challenges.

The Spread Collar: As the name suggests the collars are spread out and are wider. These managers generally take the middle path or balanced view in most of the situations. Basically informal, open and warm. They become friendly in a short span of time. Their handshakes are quite strong and tight which symbolizes their frankness and light-heartedness. They engage in more personal discussions in several topics with lot of interest and involvement. They seek popularity more than deadlines. They are known to act impulsively sometimes and demonstrates emotions. Typically “heart over head” approach with high levels of trust on his team members.

Key Characteristics: Persuasive, strong verbal communicator, networker, charismatic and affable

What they seek from their team members: Team activities, Loves verbal communication, Enthusiastic and optimistic employees.

The Button-down collar: A shirt collar with buttons fastening it to the shirt. Originated from the American style. When you find a manager with buttoned collars it symbolizes that the person prefers systems and processes. He likes organized work-methods and follows the laid down guidelines. They demonstrate reserved behavior and are quite self-conscious at their work-space. They are quite, conservative and passive. They are quite happy to maintain status quo and will question too much of changes.

Key Characteristics: Good listener, non-demonstrative, reflective and serious

What they seek from their team members: Process followers, adhering to rule-book, likes following SOP’s, consistent performance with not much of heroics.

The Wingtip Collar: This collar is suitable to wear a bow-tie. It is a formal collar with the points spread out like butterfly wings. It is also known as the Tuxedo. This was popularized by British Prime Minister, William Gladstone in the 19th century and also by fictional detectives. These outfits are associated with black and white events and the managers are considered to be pretty formal, perfectionists and analytical. They pay strict attention to timelines and compliances. They respect protocols and processes highly.

Key Characteristics: Compliant, Systematic, Conventional and Disciplined. Can get into hair-splitting and detailing.

What they seek from their team members: Ownership, high quality output and standards, in-depth analysis, fact-finding and root cause analysis.

The Straight Point Collar: It is a conservative collar characterized by narrow points and a small spread. It is inspired from the military uniforms. Their work desk will be more functional rather than stylish. Often dislikes filing papers! They might pose challenging questions and also interrupt you while talking to make their point. They resort to hand gestures and use direct eye contact to drive home their viewpoint.

Key Characteristics: They are efficient, time-disciplined, goal-seeker and objective-driven

What they seek from their team members: Utmost sincerity and devotion, workaholic approach and troubleshooting qualities

The Club Collar: It is a rounded collar also known as Golf collar. Originated from boarding schools in the mid-19th century. Managers wearing is known to be a dapper, elegant and tidy. They concentrate on detail and operate under controlled circumstances. They are good in assessing risks and threats in their domain. They stay clear of any trouble or errors. As a result they make adequate provision for overcoming obstacles in order to achieve their objectives.

Key Characteristics: Natural analysts, Strategic planners, good in SWOT analysis and avoids unrealistic goals.

What they seek from their team members: Accuracy and tidiness, acting as per precedence or rules, well-thought out ideas, wants to assess the long-term impact attached to each decisions and affinity to document all details.

Next time it would be fun to observe the collar of your seniors at your workplace and assess how many of the above qualities are true. Try it out!

The writer is a certified business coach. e-Mail: shiv_9807@hotmail.com.