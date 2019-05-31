Khurda: The Crime Branch (CB) has been groping in dark as far as the heinous murder of BJP leader Manguli Jena is concerned, even though 48 days have passed to the incident.

The investigating agency has failed to make much headway in reaching out to the main culprits.

BJP leader Manguli Jena was shot dead by some unidentified persons near the residence of saffron party nominee for Khurda, Kalu Khandayatray, at Badapokharia under Nirakarpur police limits April 4.

The BJP had blamed ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the murder and called for a six-hour shutdown at Khurda April 15.

The victim’s family had lodged a complaint with Nirakarpur police and alleged the involvement of Badapokharia Sarpanch Sagar Baliar Singh and his associate Sachin Baliarsingh in the incident. Police had detained two persons in connection with the incident April 16. However, the duo was let off following brief interrogation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had slammed the BJD for Jena’s murder.

Subsequently, the case was handed over to the CB, which had released a CCTV footage showing the movement of some unidentified youths at Badapokharia on the fateful day. However, the CB failed to arrest anybody in connection with the incident. Similarly, it is yet to ascertain the cause behind Jena’s murder.

“The police and CB officials have failed to give justice to the victim’s family. The BJP, which had raised the issue during election, has been keeping mum,” said a social activist.