Jajpur/Berhampur: Each counting centres in Jajpur district will be manned by an observer as the district administration put in place all necessary arrangements Wednesday for counting of votes scheduled for Thursday.

The appointed observers are Nitesh Patil for Binjharpur, Prabha Srivastav for Bari, Dillip Kumar for Barchana, HJ Prajapati for Dharmasala, Shalini Srivastav for Jajpur, Madhubala Nahar for Korei and Sweta Panwar for Sukinda Assembly seats. The observers will assist the officials in counting of votes for their respective constituencies.

A three-tier security ring has been thrown around the counting centre as the district Collector Ranjan Kumar Das urged people to maintain peace and cooperate during counting of votes.

The commission has also deputed EVM engineers who will remain present in the counting centre and immediately sort out any malfunctioning of the EVMs arising during counting of votes

The counting of votes for 1,619 booths and an additional booth under Jajpur Lok Sabha segment and seven Assembly seats under it will be held in seven rooms at Narsingh Choudhury (NC) College in Jajpur Town.

Meanwhile, our correspondent from Berhampur added that the district administration in Ganjam reviewed its preparedness for the counting of votes Thursday.

The matter came to fore after Ganjam Collector Vijaya Amruta Kulange went around the counting centers and reviewed the preparedness. Security had been tightened around each counting centres to avoid any law and order situation during the event.

The counting of votes for Digapahandi, Chikiti and Sanakhemundi Assembly seats will be held at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Berhampur and for the Berhampur and Gopalpur Assembly seats the counting will be held at Government Polytechnic College. The EVM machines and VVPAT machines have been kept in tight security after the end of elections in the respective constituencies.

Two observers, ADM Lakhsmikanta Sethy, SP Pinak Mishra, ASP Prabhat Routray, DIB DSP Ajay Mishra and JK Patnaik, sub-Collector Diganta Kumar Routray, BeMC Deputy commissioner Sourindra Kumar Routray accompanied the Collector during his visit to the counting centers.

