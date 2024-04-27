Bhawanipatna: The malady of migration has hit Kalahandi district hard. Every year, thousands from the district are migrating to other states in search of jobs for their livelihoods. Most people migrate to the states of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Goa. Two of the favourite cities for migration are Mumbai and Pune, sources informed Friday. People seeking high wages and better working conditions usually prefer migration.

However, in many cases, their dreams remain unfulfilled. At times, many migrants are forced to work as bonded labourers, not paid their wages regularly and they even have to go without food. There have been numerous instances when migrants from the Kalahandi district have died in other states and have not even had the privilege of a proper cremation. Sources pointed out that in the last 12-15 months approximately 22 people from the district have died in other states. Sources said that Dharamgarh block in Kalahandi district is the hub of migration.

Every year, hundreds of residents belonging to Dharamgarh, Koksara, Kalampur, Golamunda, Junagarh and Jaipatna blocks migrate to other states in search of livelihoods. The migration malady is assuming alarming proportions due to the apathetic attitude of the district administration and the state Labour department, the sources added. Manjhari village under Golamunda block is a case in point. The village has approximately 3,000 registered voters. However, more than 2,000 of them have migrated to other states in search of jobs. The village has a deserted look with most of the houses vacant and locked and people rarely are seen on the roads. A few among those who have stayed back informed that because of the lack of offers, they have not migrated. They also added that the district administration rarely provides them with employment opportunities.

Despite the death of two residents of the village in Tamil Nadu and Telangana in the last year, others still want to leave. “After all we need money to run our families. We have mouths to feed. With no opportunities in the district, we have no option but to seek jobs elsewhere,” informed a villager. Dibya Shankar Das and Kameni Kanda, who have recently returned to Manjhari village from Chennai, alleged that there have been occasions when they have got employment opportunities, but have not been paid their proper remunerations. “We had no option, but to migrate elsewhere for better jobs,” they stated. When contacted, district Labour Officer Subhash Chandra Mandal informed that to prevent people from leaving for other states special awareness programmes have been launched. “Those without jobs need to register their names at the local panchayat office, but they hardly abide by the rules,” he stated.